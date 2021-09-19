Mary Francis Scarmardo
May 23, 1931 - September 16, 2021
Mary Francis Scarmardo, 90, a lifetime resident of Bryan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 23, 1931, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. Mary worked for St. Joseph Regional Hospital for 28 years and retired at the age of 80. After some time off, she went to work at College Station Ford as a part time greeter in the service department until March of 2020.
Mary was a long time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bryan, where she met many great friends and prayer partners. She enjoyed working in her yard and making beautiful floral arrangements for family and friends. She looked forward to weekly lunches with her best friend, as well as their bus tours to Louisiana to play the slot machines. She also cared deeply for her cats over the years, Sam, Anna, and Cici. Some of her greatest memories were cooking holiday meals for her family and fun shopping trips with her granddaughters.
Mary is survived by her son, Kenneth Bond and wife Pamela of Bryan; granddaughters, Tiffany Bond of Bryan, Kelsey and husband Sylvester Dominguez of Bryan; great-grandsons, Kyle Turner and Ryan Dominguez.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Tony P. Scarmardo of Bryan; brother, Ernest Wiese and parents, Fritz and Meta Wiese all of Bryan.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Kyle Turner, Ryan Dominguez, Sylvester Dominguez, Jimmy Vickers, Jeffery Fisher, John Mitchell, and Dennis Degelia.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Bryan City Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Peach Creek Assisted Living and Hospice of Encompass Health for their kind and compassionate care.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.