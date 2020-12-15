Menu
Mary Jane Vega
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Mary Jane Vega

June 2, 1961 - December 11, 2020

Mary Jane Hernandez Vega, 59, passed away on December 11, 2020, at her home in Bryan, Texas. She was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on June 2, 1961. She attended Bowie Elementary School and graduated from Bryan High School in 1980.

Mary Jane has a beautiful smile, greeted everyone as a friend, never met a stranger, and always made everyone feel welcome.

She worked at Texas A&M University Department of Transportation for a few years, then briefly moved out of the Bryan area. Upon her return to the University, she joined the President's Office, and worked over 15 years and served five presidents and three interim presidents. Prior to her retirement in 2017, she worked at Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

Mary Jane is preceded in passing by her father and mother, Manuel and Janie Barron Hernandez. She is survived by her husband, Pablo Vega; brothers, Julian Hernandez and Ralph Hernandez; an uncle and an aunt; and several cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Wednesday, December 16th, at Hillier of BRYAN, 2301 E. 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77802.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, on Thursday, December 17th, at Santa Theresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky Street, Bryan, TX 77802.

Memorials should be made to the charity of your choice.

Please visit Mary Jane's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillier of BRYAN
TX
Dec
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for the loss. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed.
Erin Walker
December 19, 2020
Rest in peace my dear friend this is not a good bye but till we meet again.
Rafael C Andrade
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

December 14, 2020
Andrea Leija
December 14, 2020
Andrea Leija
December 14, 2020
Will miss you my sweet friend. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Andrea Leija
December 14, 2020
To the Family of Mary Jane Vega. I am sorry for your loss, Mary was such a Kind, Loving & Caring person. She was there for Me when I really needed a Friend. She will be Missed, I will continue to Pray for the Family. In Jesus name, Amen. Roberta J. Seymore Austin Texas
Roberta J. Seymore
December 13, 2020
