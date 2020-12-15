Mary Jane Vega
June 2, 1961 - December 11, 2020
Mary Jane Hernandez Vega, 59, passed away on December 11, 2020, at her home in Bryan, Texas. She was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on June 2, 1961. She attended Bowie Elementary School and graduated from Bryan High School in 1980.
Mary Jane has a beautiful smile, greeted everyone as a friend, never met a stranger, and always made everyone feel welcome.
She worked at Texas A&M University Department of Transportation for a few years, then briefly moved out of the Bryan area. Upon her return to the University, she joined the President's Office, and worked over 15 years and served five presidents and three interim presidents. Prior to her retirement in 2017, she worked at Texas A&M AgriLife Research.
Mary Jane is preceded in passing by her father and mother, Manuel and Janie Barron Hernandez. She is survived by her husband, Pablo Vega; brothers, Julian Hernandez and Ralph Hernandez; an uncle and an aunt; and several cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Wednesday, December 16th, at Hillier of BRYAN, 2301 E. 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77802.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am, on Thursday, December 17th, at Santa Theresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky Street, Bryan, TX 77802.
Memorials should be made to the charity of your choice
.
Please visit Mary Jane's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.