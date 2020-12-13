Mary Jane Vega



Mary Jane Vega, 59, of Bryan, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm, Wednesday, December 16th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 am, Thursday, December 17th, at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.