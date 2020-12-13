Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jane Vega
Mary Jane Vega

Mary Jane Vega, 59, of Bryan, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm, Wednesday, December 16th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 am, Thursday, December 17th, at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillier of BRYAN
TX
Dec
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
TX
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sorry for the loss. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed.
Erin Walker
December 19, 2020
Rest in peace my dear friend this is not a good bye but till we meet again.
Rafael C Andrade
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

December 14, 2020
Andrea Leija
December 14, 2020
Andrea Leija
December 14, 2020
Will miss you my sweet friend. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Andrea Leija
December 14, 2020
To the Family of Mary Jane Vega. I am sorry for your loss, Mary was such a Kind, Loving & Caring person. She was there for Me when I really needed a Friend. She will be Missed, I will continue to Pray for the Family. In Jesus name, Amen. Roberta J. Seymore Austin Texas
Roberta J. Seymore
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results