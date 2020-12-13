Mary Jane Vega, 59, of Bryan, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm, Wednesday, December 16th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 am, Thursday, December 17th, at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sorry for the loss. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed.
Erin Walker
December 19, 2020
Rest in peace my dear friend this is not a good bye but till we meet again.
Rafael C Andrade
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)
December 14, 2020
Will miss you my sweet friend. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
To the Family of Mary Jane Vega. I am sorry for your loss, Mary was such a Kind, Loving & Caring person. She was there for Me when I really needed a Friend. She will be Missed, I will continue to Pray for the Family. In Jesus name, Amen. Roberta J. Seymore Austin Texas