Mary E. Watson



Mary E. Watson, 70, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Visitation will be 6 p.m. Thursday, December 10, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, at the funeral home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 9, 2020.