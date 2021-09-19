Maureen Linklater03-15-1947 - 09-11-2021After battling a long illness, Maureen was called home at the age of 74. Immensely proud of her Master's degree in education, she was a retired elementary school teacher. She had a gentle heart, was a generous person and a fiercely loyal friend. Her humor will be missed. She is survived by her sister Lyn Wilund, brother-in-law Gordy Wilund and brother James "Buddy" Linklater. She was preceded in death by her mother Alice Mae (Lusk) Linklater and father James Bernard Linklater.