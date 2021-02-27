Menu
Maurice Purnell "Tro" Stanley IV
1997 - 2021
BORN
1997
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Maurice Purnell "Tro" Stanley, IV

January 27, 1997 - February 20, 2021

Maurice Purnell "Tro" Stanley, IV, loving son, brother and grandson went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 20, 2021 he was 24 years old. Tro was born January 27, 1997 in Bryan, TX to Maurice Purnell Stanley III and Jessica Rene Alvarado.

He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Purnell Stanley III; his great-grandfather, Maurice Purnell Stanley, Sr., his great-grandmother, Martha V. Stanley, great-grandfather, Alfredo Elizardo, great-grandmother, Maria Elizardo, great-grandfather, Phillip Alvarado, and great-grandmother, Francis Alvarado.

Surviving family includes his mother, Jessica Rene Alvarado; sister, Ashlyn Rene Turner; brother, Jairen Ross Living; sister, Amani Stanley; sister, Mau'Riah Stanley; brother, Maurian Stanley; grandfather, Maurice Purnell Stanley, Jr. and wife LaRia Stanley; grandmother, Peggy Ann Elizardo; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tro grew up in College Station, Texas and graduated from College Station High School in 2015. He also attended Blinn Community College. Tro was full of life. He was adventurous and fearless. He had such a love for his family and siblings, especially his mother, whom he called "mother bird". Tro loved to play soccer and often enjoyed watching his sister, Ashlyn play. He had a love for sports that came from his dad. Tro thoroughly, enjoyed teaching himself to ride a motorcycle. His sense of humor was contagious and made others laugh. Tro also motivated others to do their best.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan with interment following at Memorial Cemetery of College Station. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Livestream both services at facebook.com/memorialbryan

A special and most gracious thank you to our Pastor, Jose Alaniz and wife Margaret and Memorial Funeral Chapel & staff.

"Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves." Romans 12:10

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Feb
28
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
RIP Mane .
MiYami
March 3, 2021
