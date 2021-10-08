Mavis Lavonne Harris



Mavis Lavonne Harris, 65, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at the funeral home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 8, 2021.