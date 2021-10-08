Mavis Lavonne Harris, 65, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 8, 2021.
My condolences for the loss of your loved one. May The God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your hearts and grant your family peace during this difficult time.
2 Thessalonians 2:17
October 18, 2021
I am so sad to learn of Mavis's passing. I always called her Lavonne.I have many wonderful memories of her from living next door to her
in Bryan, Texas many years ago. Lavonne, her Mother and sister Evonne were always so very kind and helpful to me. Lavonne´s beautiful smile would always brighten my day. She was also my Delta Sigma Theta sorority sister. Her presence will truly be missed. Love and prayers to all the family.
Linda Hicks
Centreville, Virginia
Linda Hicks
Friend
October 11, 2021
My condolences to Evan and the other twin (as Aunt Georgia used to call you all). My mama Prunella loved her some Lavonne. She kept Evan when he was a baby and they became good cousin friends. Any time I saw Lavonne, she had a beautiful smile on her face. She will be missed. Rest in Heaven Cousin.
Diana Neblett
October 8, 2021
My condolences for the loss of your loved one. May The God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your family during this difficult time.
2 Thessalonians 2:17