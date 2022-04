Melba June Anderson



Melba June Anderson, 86, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 8, with the visitation following at First Baptist Church in Bryan. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 6, 2022.