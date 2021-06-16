Melody Ann JonesNovember 27, 1962 - June 6, 2021Melody Ann Jones, 58, of Bryan, Texas, died Sunday June 6, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Mrs. Jones was born on November 27, 1962 in Elkhart, IN to E. Dean and Janice (Miller) Hedman. Melody was a 1981 graduate of Brethren Christian School in Osceola, IN and she had attended both Indiana State University and Indiana University. In her younger years Melody had worked at Hedman Music and was active in 4-H. She also participated in her church orchestra and took place in an archeological dig in Southern Indiana.Mrs. Jones moved to Bryan, Texas in the early 1980's from Indiana. On May 15, 2011 Melody married Raymond C. Jones Jr.; he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020. While in Texas, Mrs. Jones worked as a secretary at Rest Ever Memorial Park, Callaway Jones Funeral Home, and Gastec, all in the Bryan, TX area. Mrs. Jones was an honorary member of the VFW and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge.Survivors include her son, Dylan (Mary) Hubbard of Bremen, IN; daughter, Stephanie Bodish of Bryan; two grandsons, Colton and Austin Hubbard, both of Nappanee, IN; granddaughter, Baylee Bodish-Primus of Bryan; mother, Janice (Robert) Neidigh of Nappanee, IN; sister, Harmony Schmitt of Goshen, IN and six nieces and nephews.Friends may gather at Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home in Nappanee, IN at 10am on Monday, June 21, 2021 and there will be a procession that goes to South Union Cemetery, Nappanee, IN for an 11am graveside service with Rev. Kevin Reed officiating. Memorial contributions can be given in Melody's name to the Hearing Loss Association of America, Michiana Chapter.Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, IN.