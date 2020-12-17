Menu
Melvin Lai
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Melvin Lai

February 1, 1942 - December 10, 2020

Melvin "Mel" Lai, 78, of Bryan TX, died Dec. 10, 2020. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was a retired respiratory therapist of 32 years. He attended seminary at Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bryan. Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Pauling; son, Alan Lai; sisters, Midgie Wong and Merle Lai; brother, Bill Lai; grandsons, Ross and Aaron Gibson; granddaughters, Anela and Alani Lai. No visitation or services.

Express condolences at Callawayjones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 17, 2020.
I worked with Mel at Bryan Hospital in the late 70's, he was a great teacher and co-worker. I am truly sorry to hear of his passing
Norma Royder
December 19, 2020
Melvin was a dear friend and a strong Christian. I'll be keeping you and your family in my prayers
ABE G MESSARRA
December 19, 2020
We first me Mel and Karen many years ago in Sunday school at first baptist Bryan and immediately became good friends. Mel and Karen led our Sunday school class in singing and were vital members of our class. Mel always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. We were so saddened when Karen died years ago and now we mourn the loss of Mel. We know he and Karen are enjoying a glorious reunion with their daughter , Kim and their Lord and Saviour.
Larry and Charmen catlin
December 17, 2020
We were so sorry to learn of Melvin's passing, but we rejoice in knowing that he is in a better place. He has been reunited with the love of his life, Karen, and others who departed before him. Melvin was a good friend who loved the Lord and served Him in many ways. He will be missed!
Marvella and Glen Thompson
December 17, 2020
