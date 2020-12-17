We first me Mel and Karen many years ago in Sunday school at first baptist Bryan and immediately became good friends. Mel and Karen led our Sunday school class in singing and were vital members of our class. Mel always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. We were so saddened when Karen died years ago and now we mourn the loss of Mel. We know he and Karen are enjoying a glorious reunion with their daughter , Kim and their Lord and Saviour.

Larry and Charmen catlin December 17, 2020