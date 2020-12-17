Melvin Lai
February 1, 1942 - December 10, 2020
Melvin "Mel" Lai, 78, of Bryan TX, died Dec. 10, 2020. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was a retired respiratory therapist of 32 years. He attended seminary at Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bryan. Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Pauling; son, Alan Lai; sisters, Midgie Wong and Merle Lai; brother, Bill Lai; grandsons, Ross and Aaron Gibson; granddaughters, Anela and Alani Lai. No visitation or services.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 17, 2020.