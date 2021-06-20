Menu
Michael Calliham Sr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Michael Calliham Sr.

January 31, 1945 - June 18, 2021

Michael (Mike) Brooks Calliham, Sr. of College Station, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021, surrounded by friends and family.

Mike was born in Hobbs, NM on January 31, 1945 to Frances Brooks and Melvin Ray Calliham. He attended elementary and Jr. High School in Canyon, Texas and then moved to College Station in to finish school at A&M Consolidated in 1963. He served as Senior Class President and was a five sport letterman in Football, Baseball, Basketball, Track and Golf.

Mike married Peggy Ames in November 1964 and they had sons, Michael Brooks Calliham, Jr, and Sean Patrick Calliham who were the pride and joy of his life.

Mike attended and graduated from The University of Texas in Austin in 1967 and went on to get a law degree from Baylor University in Waco 1972. He then returned to College Station to practice law. In addition to his law practice he was elected Justice of the Peace and served in that role for 14 years. After than Mike began teaching government at Blinn College and immensely enjoyed and was enjoyed by his students and classes. He also served during this same period as Associate Judge for the City of College Station Municipal Court.

Mike had a sense of humor that kept friends and family laughing his entire lifetime. It was a character trait he passed along to his sons with delight. He loved softball and played into his 50's with local teams. He also officiated high school football for many years.

Mike is survived by his two sons, Mike Calliham, Jr. and wife Joella, Sean Calliham and wife Lisa, the mother of his sons, Peggy Calliham, his sisters and brothers-in-laws , Pat and Bill Martin and Janet and Richard Runkles and grandchildren Ashley Calliham, Aaron Calliham, Haley Calliham, Makenna Calliham, and Joseph and Joshua South. He also had many nieces and nephews and close friends that he loved like brothers.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date still to be determined.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Calliham was by far my favorite professor. He always knew how to make us laugh, and loved to share his wisdom.
Caroline Hearn
School
August 28, 2021
I am sure that he will be missed. I enjoyed working with Mike at Blinn years ago!
Jim VanBeek
Work
June 23, 2021
May God comfort and protect the family! Earth has lost a good one.
Rick Owen
School
June 22, 2021
Mike was a wonderful guy. I worked with him as his JP clerk for 6 years. When he said he was retiring, I told him I was leaving to. He was the best boss ever. My condolences to Mike, Sean and the rest of the family. He will truly be missed.
Louisa Dunn
Work
June 22, 2021
So sorry for you and your family´s loss.
Regena Nelson
Other
June 22, 2021
