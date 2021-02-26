Mike GallardoJuly 6, 1955 - February 16, 2021Mike Gallardo, 65, of Calvert passed away, Tuesday February 16, 2021. A Memorial Service is set for 6PM Sunday, February 28 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home with visitation from 5-8PM.Born July 6, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas Mike was the son of Rene Vasquez and Dominga Ortega. He enjoyed watching sports and especially liked the Redskins. Mike loved fast cars as well as Dodge trucks. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be missed deeply by all who knew him.His parents; a son, Rene Gallardo; and a sister, Betty Vaca, precede him in death.Mike leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of twelve years, Sandy Gallardo; his son, Michael Gallardo; two daughters, Alicia Gallardo Hernandez and husband Frank, and Ashley Adams and husband Noah; one brother, Rudy Mesa and his wife BJ; a sister, Terri Eliassa and husband Reza; and six precious grandchildren, Miranda Gallardo, Dominiq Speer, Gabriella Gallardo, Royce Gallardo, and Annabelle and Lily Adams.Please View and Sign the Guestbook at:trevinosmithfh.com Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business