Mike E. James, Jr.



Mike E. James, Jr., 84, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 19, at Glory Hub International Ministries in Caldwell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino-Smith Funeral Home of Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2021.