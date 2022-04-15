Milly (Pinkerton) Brack
September 15, 1934 - March 20, 2022
Milly Brack went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 20th, 2022.
Milly was born in Angleton, Texas to Benton and Dessa Pinkerton and grew up in the Rio Grande Valley in Mercedes, Texas. She graduated from Mercedes High School in 1952 and attended Pan Am, in the Valley, for two years.
Milly spent her last two years of college life at UNT and graduated from the University of North Texas in 1956. While at North Texas she met the love of her life Albert Foster Brack from Marlin, Texas. After Al graduated from Baylor Dental School, Milly and Al along with their son Mark Foster Brack moved to Bryan College Station where Al practiced dentistry and Milly taught elementary school.
Milly was a school teacher and retired from BISD. She taught 6th grade math at Crockett Elementary starting in 1965 and moved over to Carver Elementary in 1972 and retired from teaching in the early 1980's. In retirement Milly continued to enjoy being a member of the Bryan-College Station Evening Garden Club and Delta Kappa Gamma (the Professional Society of Women Educators).
Milly loved plants and was known for her green thumb, and "fingerblight", as well as for her love for playing bridge with her other retired friends and fellow retired teachers.
Milly believed in saving everything and thus was able to donate a large number of items to her college alma mater North Texas University. The collection is known as the Milly Pinkerton Brack Papers!
Milly was preceded in death by her husband, Al Brack; her twin, Billy Pinkerton; her mother, Dessa (Hilton) Pinkerton; her father, Benton A Pinkerton; brothers, Jim Pinkerton and RT Pinkerton; sister-in-law, Cynthia Pinkerton; brothers-in-law, Tom Freeman and Frank Didamo; and niece, Michelle Didamo Yates.
Survivors include her son, Mark Foster Brack; grandson, Alex Foster Brack and wife, Carolyn of College Station, Texas; grandson, Cody Elliott Brack of San Diego, California; and three great-grandchildren. In addition she is survived by her sisters, Martha Didamo of Omaha, Nebraska, Veda Freeman of Weslaco, Texas, Susie Fiorenza of Binghamton, NY; and sister-in-law, Lise Pinkerton of Weslaco, Texas. Lastly, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews; her honorary son, Jeffrey Ross Oates of East Texas; and honorary nephew, Rick Atwood of College Station.
Private family services are planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 15, 2022.