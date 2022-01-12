Menu
Minerva "Minnie" Davila
1930 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Minerva "Minnie" Davila

Minerva "Minnie" Davila, 91, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 17, with a 7 p.m. rosary service at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
TX
Jan
17
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
TX
Jan
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
TX
Memorial Funeral Chapel
Memorial Funeral Chapel
Sending my condolences to the Davila family. She was a very sweet lady and a blessing to the Bryan community. She will definitely be missed. RIP Mrs. Davila.
Kyle Ward
Friend
January 17, 2022
I happened to be attending the Hispanic Forum in 2014 when Mrs. Davila was receiving the award for lifetime achievement. It so happens that I grew up in New Gulf and like her, attended Boling High School, so I walked over to introduce myself. She was seated, and I was standing beside her and when I said I was from New Gulf she nearly snapped her neck looking up to get a closer look. One does not meet people from New Gulf every day. It turned out that she was graduated enough years before I was that we did not have many acquaintances in common, but we had our towns and many teachers in common. I told my classmates sand friends whom I had met and of the award she had received. I met her again once at early voting. I admired her advocacy and community involvement and was proud she was from my home town. My condolences to you of her family, and congratulations on having her love and concern in your lives.
Joyce J Louis
January 16, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family. May "MI REYNA" rest in peace
Mary Jane Acosta
January 12, 2022
Such a sweet lady..I am going to miss her and her beautiful smile.. Rest in peace with angels Miss Minnie
Patsy Conrad
Work
January 12, 2022
