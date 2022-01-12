I happened to be attending the Hispanic Forum in 2014 when Mrs. Davila was receiving the award for lifetime achievement. It so happens that I grew up in New Gulf and like her, attended Boling High School, so I walked over to introduce myself. She was seated, and I was standing beside her and when I said I was from New Gulf she nearly snapped her neck looking up to get a closer look. One does not meet people from New Gulf every day. It turned out that she was graduated enough years before I was that we did not have many acquaintances in common, but we had our towns and many teachers in common. I told my classmates sand friends whom I had met and of the award she had received. I met her again once at early voting. I admired her advocacy and community involvement and was proud she was from my home town. My condolences to you of her family, and congratulations on having her love and concern in your lives.

Joyce J Louis January 16, 2022