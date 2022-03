Miranda Elizabeth Meckel



Miranda Elizabeth Meckel, 26, of Caldwell, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Tue, Dec. 21 with services Wed, Dec. 22, at 2:30 pm both at A&M Church of Christ. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Staiton.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2021.