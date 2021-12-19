Miranda Elizabeth Meckel
August 15, 1995 - December 13, 2021
Miranda Elizabeth Meckel, 26, of Caldwell, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, as a result of a tragic car accident. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station, TX 77845. The Life Tribute Celebration Service will be at 2:30 pm, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the A&M Church of Christ. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Miranda is survived by her husband, Trent Meckel; her parents, Kevin and DeAnn Mitchell; brothers Adam and fiancé Ileana Reyes and Cameron Mitchell; maternal grandparents, Sandra and Harry Stevens; paternal grandparents, Alvin and Sheryl Mitchell; paternal grandmother, Shirley Williamson; special friend, James Money; father-in-law, John Meckel; mother-in-law, Sherri Meckel; and her sister-in-law, Mary Beth Meckel. She will also be remembered by numerous other family members, friends, and co-workers.
Miranda was born on August 15, 1995, in Houston and was baptized in the Church of Christ. She graduated from Needville High School in 2014. She received her Associate Degree in Nursing from Blinn's Associate Degree Nursing Program in May 2019 and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in May 2021. She was a current student in the Family Nurse Practitioner Master's Degree Program at Texas A&M University's College of Nursing and worked as an Emergency Room Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Health Hospital in Bryan and Caldwell.
Miranda met her husband, Trent, in 2015, and they were married on June 1, 2019. Miranda was a hard worker, loved adventure, and loved her "herd" which was made up of her horses and dogs. She was an accomplished barrel racer and previous member of the Texas A&M Rodeo Team, Women's Professional Rodeo Association, Fort Bend County Youth Rodeo Association, and a current, active member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo "Horspitality" Committee. Miranda's passion was training horses and teaching children to ride.
Helping others was important to Miranda; she was a natural volunteer. From helping transfer horses from hurricane-flooded areas, transporting hay to the panhandle after ravaging fires, volunteering at flu shot clinics, to helping family and neighbors, she was always the first to offer to help. Miranda made friends with everyone she met and wasn't afraid to speak her mind. She was loved by many, touched the lives of many, and will be missed tremendously.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary gift may be given to Miranda's Nurses on Horses scholarship fund or other charities of your choice. For Miranda's Nurses on Horses scholarship fund, deposits can be made to BB&T account NursesonHorses, Venmo at MirandasNursesonHorses, or checks mailed to the family.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 19, 2021.