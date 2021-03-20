Menu
Myra Casbeer
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Myra Casbeer

March 21, 1933 - March 14, 2021

Myra Grace Kessler Casbeer, 87, passed away March 14, 2021. Born March 21, 1933 to Gottlieb and Christina Kessler in Anamoose, North Dakota, Myra was the fourth of nine children. She and her siblings grew up on the family farm. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in the nursing program at Trinity Hospital School of Nursing. She completed her degree there, as was the tradition with her one older and two younger sisters.

In 1957, Myra married William Richard "Dick" Casbeer of Lampasas, Texas. They relocated to Waco where they raised their children, Richard and Ruth. The Casbeers were long-time members of First Presbyterian Church of Waco. Myra's thirty-year career included work as an RN and as Director of Nurses in hospitals and convalescent homes in Waco, Texas. In her retirement years she served as a volunteer nurse at Providence Hospital when she was not spoiling her grandchildren, Jessica and Chris.

Myra enjoyed entertaining and good food was always a part of any gathering. She also traveled, especially to casino destinations. She loved the atmosphere and could always be found playing the penny slots.

Survivors include her husband, Dick; two children, Ruth Casbeer Watson and husband William, and Richard Scott Casbeer and wife Pamela; two grandchildren, Jessica Nicole Casbeer and William Christopher Watson; two siblings, Dick Kessler and wife Dorothy, and Lonnie Otto; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Brazos Valley https://www.hospicebrazosvalley.org or an organization of your choice.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Myra. She was such a lovely lady. You and your family are in my prayers.
Gloria McElroy Walker
March 31, 2021
I had the privilege of working with Myra in surgery at Hillcrest Hospital back in the early 60´s. She was a scrub nurse, and I was the Operating Room secretary. We both worked under Operating Room Supervisor, Wetona Mayfield. I cherish many memories from that time. Myra was a very dedicated nurse, wonderful lady and fun to work with. My condolences to family and friends. Prayers for comfort and peace. Bonnie Nutt
Bonnie Nutt
March 22, 2021
Dick; I am so sorry to read that Myra has passed. Even though I never met her, I know you had a wonderful life together. I hope you are doing well and you will quickly pass from this pain to fond memories of a life well lived together. God bless always.. Butch Miller
Butch Miller
March 20, 2021
Mr. Casbeer, I´m so sorry for the loss of your one of a kind lady. I´m not sure if you remember, but I met y´all when Myra was getting speech therapy. She was always smiling & laughing. I loved her animated & feisty personality. I can still see & hear her laughing and saying "pshhh." I remember when one of your .. I think granddaughters.. programmed one of the buttons on her communication device to fuss at you. That was her favorite button to push! And then she would bust out laughing!! May you be comforted by the memories y´all made.
Cyndy Marking
March 20, 2021
I remember the Casbeers in the neighborhood when they were a young couple and their children were young. I was just a young girl but remember wishing I could be as kind and beautiful as Myra. All my love to Dick and Myra´s family. May she Rest In Peace.
Cathy Stanton Holm
March 20, 2021
