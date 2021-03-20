Mr. Casbeer, I´m so sorry for the loss of your one of a kind lady. I´m not sure if you remember, but I met y´all when Myra was getting speech therapy. She was always smiling & laughing. I loved her animated & feisty personality. I can still see & hear her laughing and saying "pshhh." I remember when one of your .. I think granddaughters.. programmed one of the buttons on her communication device to fuss at you. That was her favorite button to push! And then she would bust out laughing!! May you be comforted by the memories y´all made.

Cyndy Marking March 20, 2021