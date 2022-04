Myrtle Lee Lister Smith



Myrtle Lee Lister Smith, 93, of Hearne, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Jones Chapel Baptist Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 18, 2021.