Nancy Lee Holland



April 27, 1947 - December 17, 2021



Memorial services will be held for Nancy Lee Holland at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Bryan, Texas. The Reverend Daryl Hays will officiate. Miss Holland died Friday, December 17, 2021 at her home.



She was born to Charles and Eleanore Holland in Statesville, North Carolina, April 27, 1947. Dr. Holland received her BA in Languages from Texas Tech, BS from Texas A&M University in Civil Engineering, followed by her MS and PhD also in Civil Engineering.



Her parents; and sister, Charlotte preceded her in death. Survivors include her brother, Thomas P. Fowler of Houston; her brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas V. Jamieson, III, of College Station, Texas and his daughter Dawn C. Luza and her husband Charles and children Scott and Jennifer of Tomball, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 14, 2022.