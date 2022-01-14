Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Lee Holland
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Neptune Society - Houston
2901 West Loop South Suite 102
Houston, TX
Nancy Lee Holland

April 27, 1947 - December 17, 2021

Memorial services will be held for Nancy Lee Holland at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Bryan, Texas. The Reverend Daryl Hays will officiate. Miss Holland died Friday, December 17, 2021 at her home.

She was born to Charles and Eleanore Holland in Statesville, North Carolina, April 27, 1947. Dr. Holland received her BA in Languages from Texas Tech, BS from Texas A&M University in Civil Engineering, followed by her MS and PhD also in Civil Engineering.

Her parents; and sister, Charlotte preceded her in death. Survivors include her brother, Thomas P. Fowler of Houston; her brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas V. Jamieson, III, of College Station, Texas and his daughter Dawn C. Luza and her husband Charles and children Scott and Jennifer of Tomball, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church
Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Neptune Society - Houston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Neptune Society - Houston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.