Nancy Ellen PrichardSeptember 7, 1938 - January 7, 2022Nancy Ellen Prichard passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Houston, Texas. She was born on September 7, 1938 in Tomball, Texas to Orval and Colastie Ray.Nancy was going to Tomball High School when she met James Prichard, who was in the Air Force at the time. After a short romance, Nancy convinced James to be married and they did just that on December 18, 1954.Nancy and James began their young married life in Pasadena, Texas. Nancy's full-time job was as a homemaker, while James worked at a chemical plant on the Houston Ship Channel.Nancy and James had three children; Terry Robinson of Marquez, Roy Prichard of Deer Park, and Rhonda Miller of Pasadena. Nancy enjoyed fishing, if they were biting, 42 dominoes, tons of games (as long as she was winning), avid bowler, and lots of computer games starting with the original Gameboy. She especially loved playing with her grandkids.Nancy and James moved to Franklin after James retired from the chemical plant. They worked as a team to build a small appliance repair shop which everyone in town benefited from their services. Nancy did books for the business, even though numbers were "not her thing."Nancy is survived by her children; Terry, Roy, Rhonda and James' sister, Nancy Lou Stirl of Daingerfield. Nancy enjoyed her later years with six grandchildren. Casey (husband, Stephen) Bradley; Nikki (husband, Justin) Meador; Kelly (husband, Charles) Seely; Kayleigh Miller, Wade Miller, and Christopher Miller. Nancy has 8 great grandchildren (Ace, Rhett, Chance, Conner, Cameron, Reagan, Ryder and Aeris). Nancy's informally adopted family - Jerry and Whitney Paceley, Ashlyn and Cole Montgomery and their sons Beau and Jax, and Kalyn and Gabriel Cardozo da Silva have been a special joy to Nancy's life in Franklin. Numerous nieces and nephews also filled her memories. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, Orval and Colastie; her sisters, Louise Holder, Marie Fregia, Margaret Creel, and granddaughter, Kayleigh Miller.Funeral services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel of Bryan, a visitation will be held January 13, 2022 at 1:00pm with a funeral service at 2:00pm at the Franklin Church of Christ, 517 Bremond St., Franklin, TX 77856; interment to follow at Bald Prairie Cemetery.