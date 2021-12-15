Nelda Dunman
September 30, 1939 - December 10, 2021
Nelda Jean Dunman, 82, of College Station, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 10, 2021. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 15th, from 5 – 8 pm at Hillier of BRYAN. A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 am on Thursday, December 16th, at First Baptist Church of Bryan.
Nelda was born in Ruston, Louisiana, on September 30, 1939, to her parents, Harvey and Minnie Culpepper. She spent her childhood growing up in Ruston with her siblings, Edwin, Richard, Velma, Doris, Wayne, and Barbara.
She was a wonderful mother of three children, Sherri, Wendy, and Jodi, that she raised together with her husband, T.O. Dunman. As a wife and homemaker, she always took great care of her family and home.
Later in life, Nelda enjoyed many hobbies. Some of her favorites included hunting, fishing, traveling, listening to music from the 50's, and watching her favorite TV programs, Gunsmoke and Little House on the Prairie. Nelda also valued time with her family and always enjoyed moments spent with them.
Nelda was a godly woman who had a strong prayer life, and deep genuine faith in the Lord. She was a loving, generous, and vibrant woman who loved the Lord, her family, and friends. Nelda's kind personality and sweet spirit will always be remembered by her loved ones. She was a gift from God to this world and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Nelda is survived by her children, Sherri Ann Byram, Wendy Gayle Odom, and Jodi Rene Odom Rehwinkel; grandchildren, Joshua Stribling and wife Ally Stribling, Daniel Stribling, Samuel Stribling, Matthew Stribling, Andrew Rehwinkel, and Abby Rehwinkel; great-grandson, Caleb Stribling; and sister, Barbara Gayle Hogg.
Nelda is reunited in heaven with her husband, T.O. Dunman; parents, H.C. Culpepper and Minnie Culpepper; siblings, Edwin Culpepper, Richard Culpepper, Velma Johnson, Doris Frasier, and Wayne Culpepper; and granddaughter, Emily Rehwinkel.
Please visit Nelda's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 15, 2021.