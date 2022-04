Nellie (Ploch) Burkhalter



Nellie Jane (Ploch) Burkhalter, of Caldwell, passed away December 22, 2021 in Bryan, Texas. Services are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, with visitation an hour prior at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan. Interment will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery in Bryan.



Born on February 1, 1935 in Harvey, Texas, she was a relative of the Shaw and Ross families.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 28, 2021.