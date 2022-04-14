Nevelyn C. Alexander
November 14, 1935 - April 12, 2022
Nevelyn Crawford was born in Gatesville, Coryell County, Texas, in 1935 to Billy Elvis Crawford and his wife, Letha Louise Small. After her mother died, Nevelyn and her siblings lived at the Methodist Children's Home in Waco, Texas.
She was sponsored by Mabel and George McMeen of Ft. Summer, NM. Throughout her life she considered the McMeens her family. She graduated from Waco High School and McMurry University in Abilene, Texas.
While at McMurry, she was a member of Delta Beta Epsilon. Nevelyn also developed strong friendships with a group of women who lived in the same residence hall. This connection with the Round Robins continued through the years and was written of in the Fall 2014 issue of the McMurry alumni magazine, The Messenger.
She met the love of her life, Bill R. Alexander, while he was working for Conoco Oil Company in Abilene. They married after her graduation in 1958, in Ft. Sumner, New Mexico.
Nevelyn taught school for two years until her first daughter, Melinda, was born in 1960. Her family continued to grow, and Nevelyn served as homemaker, Girl Scout leader, orchestra, choir, and band parent, and support for her family.
Nevelyn and Bill moved often while Bill worked for Conoco, living in Texas, Louisiana, and New Jersey. While in Amarillo, Bill worked for Mesa Petroleum and they were members of Polk Street United Methodist Church. Nevelyn volunteered for Meals on Wheels and taught Sunday school.
The couple retired to Bill's family home near Olney, Texas in 1986. They owned and worked in the Ben Franklin store in Olney for several years. Both were members of the First United Methodist Church in Olney and enjoyed serving there. Nevelyn was also a member of Alpha Night Circle.
In 2012, the couple moved to Bryan, Texas, where they joined Christ United Methodist Church. Nevelyn also enjoyed playing card games with a group of friends and singing in the choir at Watercrest.
Nevelyn was preceded in death by her husband; her birth parents; George and Mabel McMeen; and her siblings, Douglas Crawford, Donald Ray Crawford, and Billie Jean Anderson. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Melinda and Mark Koster of Amarillo, Texas; Kathryn Alexander of College Station, Texas; Anne and Ty Abston of Dallas, Texas; and Ben and Chelsea Alexander of Ft. Worth, Texas. Her four grandchildren and their spouses (Taylor and Kort Breaux; Tanner and Georgia Anne Abston; Sydney Alexander; and Graham Alexander) and her great-grandchild (Kasen Breaux) were the light of her eyes.
A love of Jesus, family, and friends sustained her all her life.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney, Texas with Rev. Lewis Holland, officiating, assisted by Rev. Harrell Braddock, Jr. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. immediately prior to the service. Interment will follow at Westover Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to be made to The Methodist Children's Home in Waco, Texas; Hospice Brazos Valley in Bryan, Texas; the First United Methodist Church in Olney, Texas; or another favorite charity.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.lunnfuneralhome.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 14, 2022.