Nicholas Joseph Alexander Jr.
September 23, 1932 - September 19, 2021
Nicholas Joseph Alexander, Jr., 88 of Bryan, formerly of Houston and Katy, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 19, 2021. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Nick was born in Houston on September 23, 1932 to Nick and Corinne LaRocca Alexander. He was a graduate of St. Thomas High School and Texas A&M University (Class of 1954) with a degree in Animal Husbandry. While at A&M, he was also a member of the meat judging team and a member of the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets. Upon graduation, he served in the US Army. His career began in the meat distribution business in Houston and Galveston before becoming a long- time agent with State Farm Insurance in the Houston area. Nick was also a cattle rancher in Burleson County.
He was active in the church, enjoyed travel, as well as Aggie football, his family activities and gave back to his community, including both of his Alma Maters. He served on the school board for several years in Katy ISD, the Katy- West Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. Alexander is preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister Camille Cremer and son-in- law Andrew Fono.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years Jerry Sessions Alexander and four daughters, Stacy Dill and husband Terrance, Lisa Klopfenstein and husband Karl, Stephanie Fono, Nicole Durbin and husband Bobby as well as eleven grandchildren.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.