Nicole Marie "Nikki" Willis, 45 of Caldwell, Texas sadly left us on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. A public visitation will be held Tuesday, April 19, from 5:00 – 7:30pm at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell. All are welcome.
Nikki was born June 7, 1976 in Caldwell to Allan and Nan Willis. A lifelong Lady Hornet, Nikki was active in volleyball, basketball, track, and cheerleading. She was a proud Aggie graduating from Texas A&M in 1998.
Her beautiful life will forever be celebrated by her loving parents, Nan and Allan; devoted younger brother, James Willis; brother-in-law, Eric Foretich; grandmother, Patsy Willis; aunts and uncles, Debra and Bill Springer, Mike and Becky Willis, Lee and Cindy Willis. She is also celebrated by many aunts, uncles, and cousins across Texas. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Hubert A. Willis, and Ed and Bonnie Siebold.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
, or the First United Methodist Church of Caldwell Organ Fund.
Express condolences at PhillipsandLuckey.com.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 18, 2022.