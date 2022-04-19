Even though she was a little girl the last time I saw her, I loved her,and Laurie told me she talked with her often. We also loved our .My heart is breaking for your family,as I have been through some of this. I love all of you kids and still have so many good memories.my special love to Patsy.Alan and Mike,you are wonderful young men,and I feel sure Lee,Nancy,Gibb, and Randy are,too. Love and prayers,Aunt Betty

Betty Lou Allison Family April 16, 2022