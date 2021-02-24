Noble Ellis AllphinMay 22, 1927 - February 16, 2021Noble Ellis Allphin, age 93, passed away on February 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Manor in Bryan, Texas.Noble grew up in Madison County, after graduating from North Zulch High School, he worked in the Houston area. He secured a job with the Southern Pacific Railroad and retired after 41 years of service.Noble married his wife Marguerite Bolander on July 1, 1950. They were married over 69 years until her passing in 2019. Noble and Marguerite decided to start a family and adopted their daughter, Alice in 1963 and their son, Neal in 1964. Noble was a family man. He enjoyed family vacations and his children's activities were a priority. He was always concerned about the wellbeing of his extended family as well.Noble accepted Christ at an early age and lived a life of humble service for Him. He and his wife Marguerite were faithful members of First Baptist Church College Station, for many years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robbie and Willie Allphin; brothers, Dempsey Allphin and Ford Allphin; sister, Bonnie Allphin Olsen.He is survived by his daughter, Alice and husband Mike Hein; son Neal and wife Diana Allphin; brother, Gene Allphin; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.Visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church College Station, with a graveside to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Willow Hole Cemetery in North Zulch.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at The Isle at Watercrest for their exceptional care and compassion.