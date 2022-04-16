Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Noble Eden Jr.
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
COCHRAN FUNERAL HOME - Livingston
406 Yaupon
Livingston, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m.
Cochran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Noble Eden, Jr.

8/13/1936 - 3/29/2022

Memorial Services for Noble Eden, Jr., 85, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston. Noble joined his bride, Faye (Franklin) Eden in heaven on March 29, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cochran Funeral Home
406 Yaupon, Livingston, TX
Funeral services provided by:
COCHRAN FUNERAL HOME - Livingston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by COCHRAN FUNERAL HOME - Livingston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.