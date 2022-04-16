Noble Eden, Jr.
8/13/1936 - 3/29/2022
Memorial Services for Noble Eden, Jr., 85, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston. Noble joined his bride, Faye (Franklin) Eden in heaven on March 29, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the American Diabetes Association
. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.