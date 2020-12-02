Nolan Anderson



July 30, 1984 - November 28, 2020



Nolan Daniel Anderson passed away in Travis County on November 28, at the age of 36. Born on July 30, 1984 in Bryan, TX, he resided in College Station and Austin most of his life. Nolan was an avid carpenter, talented artist and loved the outdoors. He had a huge heart and cared deeply for his family and animals. Nolan was preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Anderson. He is survived by his father, William (Andy) Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon and Amy Anderson; sister and brother-in-law, Ellie and Buddy Brown; nieces, nephews and extended family. Private family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to ARCH, Austin Resource Center for the Homeless.



Rest in Peace, Nolan. We love you.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.