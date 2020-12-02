Menu
Nolan Anderson
1984 - 2020
BORN
1984
DIED
2020
Nolan Anderson

July 30, 1984 - November 28, 2020

Nolan Daniel Anderson passed away in Travis County on November 28, at the age of 36. Born on July 30, 1984 in Bryan, TX, he resided in College Station and Austin most of his life. Nolan was an avid carpenter, talented artist and loved the outdoors. He had a huge heart and cared deeply for his family and animals. Nolan was preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Anderson. He is survived by his father, William (Andy) Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon and Amy Anderson; sister and brother-in-law, Ellie and Buddy Brown; nieces, nephews and extended family. Private family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to ARCH, Austin Resource Center for the Homeless.

Rest in Peace, Nolan. We love you.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My deepest sympathies and condolences for you all. Sending my love, hugs and kisses to you. May good memories of Uncle Nolan comfort you during your loss.
Pamela Franklin (Anderson family stylist)
December 2, 2020