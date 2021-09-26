Noland Johnson



August 30, 1962 - September 16, 2021



Noland Ray Johnson was born on August 30, 1962 in Hearne, Texas to parents, Wendell and Margaret Owen Johnson. He entered eternal life on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in College Station, Texas at the age of 59 years.



Noland was a 1982 graduate of Franklin High School. Noland was a self-employed electrician most of his life. He was currently employed with Ground Shuttle as a shuttle/limo driver. He married his loving wife, Deborah (Debbie) Bullard on November 20, 1989 in College Station. He and Debbie made their home in College Station for the past thirty-four years. He was of the Church of Christ faith.



Noland loved his family & close friends unconditionally. A devoted husband, father and Granddaddy, he always put family first and loved family get-togethers. He enjoyed deer hunting, especially with his kids, grandkids and brothers. Noland loved Texan football, A&M football and baseball and enjoyed coaching football and baseball when his kids were young and always enjoyed traveling to watch one of his kids play college and minor league baseball. He liked to play Texas Hold'em, Dominos (42) and board games. Noland loved to spend vacations with his wife, kids and friends. He was always the one who made everyone laugh and feel welcome. His huge heart and smile will be missed by everyone who ever knew him.



Noland is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Owen Johnson and his step-son, Michael Austin Fiske.



He is survived by wife of thirty-two years, Debbie Johnson of College Station; daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Aaron Kunz of College Station; sons and daughters-in-law, Justin and Jennifer Fiske of Lewisville, Texas, Jennifer Fiske of Tyler, Texas, Nathan "Ryan" and Stephanie Johnson of Celina, Texas, Cameron Johnson and Brandon Johnson both of College Station; father, Wendell Johnson, Sr. of Franklin; brothers, Wendell Johnson, Jr. of Franklin, Texas, Jimmy Johnson of Crosby, Texas, Roger Johnson of Tatum, Texas, Roger Dove of Whitney, Texas and Obie Dove of Waco, Texas; Grandchildren: Eli Fiske, Brynlee Fiske, Luke Fiske, Ella Fiske, Mackenzie Kunz, Kaydence Kunz, Scout Johnson, Ruth Johnson and Austin Fiske.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at the A&M Church of Christ in College Station, Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.