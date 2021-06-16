Olamae Underwood DavisJuly 14, 1926 - June 13, 2021Olamae Underwood Davis was born July 14, 1926 in San Marcos, Texas and passed away June 13, 2021 in College Station, Texas.Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.She is preceded in death by her husband, W. B. "Stub" Davis; mother, Mae Cordelia Lummus; son, Warren B. Davis II; son-in-law, Richard Rosser; great-grandson, Dalton Rosser; and brothers, C. J. "Jack", Clayton and Dayton Underwood.Olamae is survived by her children, Jan Rosser and Mack Davis (Cindy); eight grandchildren, Ric Rosser (Becky), Stacy Smith (Michael), Trey Davis (Aimee), Spencer Davis (Kat), Katrina Sonley (Keniey), Pete Burbules (Thessa), Diana Hines (Kevin) and Casey Burbules (Sarah); thirteen great-grandchildren with another due in August and two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.