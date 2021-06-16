Menu
Olamae Underwood Davis
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Olamae Underwood Davis

July 14, 1926 - June 13, 2021

Olamae Underwood Davis was born July 14, 1926 in San Marcos, Texas and passed away June 13, 2021 in College Station, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

She is preceded in death by her husband, W. B. "Stub" Davis; mother, Mae Cordelia Lummus; son, Warren B. Davis II; son-in-law, Richard Rosser; great-grandson, Dalton Rosser; and brothers, C. J. "Jack", Clayton and Dayton Underwood.

Olamae is survived by her children, Jan Rosser and Mack Davis (Cindy); eight grandchildren, Ric Rosser (Becky), Stacy Smith (Michael), Trey Davis (Aimee), Spencer Davis (Kat), Katrina Sonley (Keniey), Pete Burbules (Thessa), Diana Hines (Kevin) and Casey Burbules (Sarah); thirteen great-grandchildren with another due in August and two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Jun
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Prayers and hugs to the family. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend to us for severals years.
Jeff and Connie Weston- Big Timber, MT
Friend
June 21, 2021
She was a precious Lady and a wonderful Teacher. I´m thankful we knew her and her family. Jan and Ric you and your family are in my prayers.
Phyllis Vincemt Davis
June 17, 2021
Robert and Kathryn Lucchese
June 16, 2021
Olamae will be missed. She was a wonderful first grade teacher and our son was lucky to be in her class.
Karen Carlson
School
June 16, 2021
Ola Mae was a dear person and a wonderful teacher. My condolences to the family.
Dianne Hilde
June 16, 2021
