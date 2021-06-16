Olamae Underwood Davis
July 14, 1926 - June 13, 2021
Olamae Underwood Davis was born July 14, 1926 in San Marcos, Texas and passed away June 13, 2021 in College Station, Texas.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
She is preceded in death by her husband, W. B. "Stub" Davis; mother, Mae Cordelia Lummus; son, Warren B. Davis II; son-in-law, Richard Rosser; great-grandson, Dalton Rosser; and brothers, C. J. "Jack", Clayton and Dayton Underwood.
Olamae is survived by her children, Jan Rosser and Mack Davis (Cindy); eight grandchildren, Ric Rosser (Becky), Stacy Smith (Michael), Trey Davis (Aimee), Spencer Davis (Kat), Katrina Sonley (Keniey), Pete Burbules (Thessa), Diana Hines (Kevin) and Casey Burbules (Sarah); thirteen great-grandchildren with another due in August and two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 16, 2021.