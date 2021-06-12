Menu
Ollie Lee Foley
FUNERAL HOME
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street
Bryan, TX
Ollie Lee Foley

Ollie Lee Foley, 87, of Bryan, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at United Full Gospel Baptist Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX
Jun
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
United Full Gospel Baptist Church
Bryan, TX
Jun
13
Interment
Bryan City Cemetery
1111 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
GOD Bless
Brenda McDade
Neighbor
June 22, 2021
My deepest heartfelt condolences to you family. Mama was ready for her eternal rest. Get close family. I'm just glad God put her in my life to enjoy for a season. Look at each other and see your mother in each of you. God bless
Laura Eddington
Friend
June 14, 2021
Rest in peace my beautiful auntie I am going to miss you you always so beautiful every time I see you I'm going to miss seeing you you always going to stay in my heart forever forever you rest now my beautiful Auntie love you your niece Cheryl Foley carter
Cheryl Foley carter
Family
June 12, 2021
RIP Auntie you will be Dearly miss
Shelia Foley
Family
June 12, 2021
Going miss you auntie your rest now you allway look beautiful when i would come and see you
Gwendolyn Hall
June 12, 2021
Sending our deepest Condolences to the Family. Keeping you all in prayers.
Elizabeth Mitchell's family / Richard Nelson
June 12, 2021
Going miss you auntie love you from
Gwendolyn Hall
Family
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results