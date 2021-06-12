Ollie Lee Foley



Ollie Lee Foley, 87, of Bryan, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at United Full Gospel Baptist Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 12, 2021.