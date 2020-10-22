Opal Payne Walters
January 11, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Mrs. Opal Payne Walters died peacefully on Saturday, October 17, in Bryan, Texas, at the age of 86. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Cay Walters; her brothers, Harold Ray Payne and Billy Don Payne and wife Lanelle of Bedias, Texas.
Opal was born on January 11, 1934 on the Payne Ranch in western Walker County, Texas, to William Walter "Bill" and Idelle Strawther Payne. She graduated from Huntsville High School in 1951 and from Sam Houston State Teachers College in 1955 with a degree in Home Economics. She met Milton in 1953, and they married on April 9, 1955 in Huntsville, Texas. After moving to Waco, Opal and Milton worked for ten years in the Waco school system. In 1957, the couple welcomed son Dwayne into their home. While in Waco, Opal, Milton, and Dwayne enjoyed trail riding and square dancing. In 1967, the family moved to Woodville, Texas, to own and operate a White's Auto Store.
Her son remembers her as a kind mother who encouraged him to pursue his goals. No matter what job Opal had, she was always regarded as a consummate homemaker and one who enjoyed crafts and the arts. As a teacher, she instructed her high schoolers in Distributive Education and her day care students at the Methodist Church, of which she was a lifelong dedicated member.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Dwayne and Diane Walters, her grandsons Brandon and Kent Walters and their spouses, and her Payne niece and nephews Donnell, Michael, Larry, Marcus and their spouses.
Arrangements for visitation, viewing, and burial are with Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Huntsville, Texas. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made, in Opal's name, to either the First Methodist Church of Huntsville https://huntsvillefirst.org/
or Hospice Brazos Valley (non-profit), https://www.hospicebrazosvalley.org/donate
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.