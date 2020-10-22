Oris M. GreenSept. 5, 1960 - Oct. 19, 2020Oris Michael Green, 60, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan, masks are required. Private family services will take place at Restever Memorial Park.Mike was born September 5, 1960 to Oris and Erma Jean Green. He graduated from Bryan High School then from TSTC in Waco. After years of service, Mike retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Humble. He was a Senior Deacon and Superintendent at New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. Mike was an avid chess player, he enjoyed watching westerns and his favorite soap opera was The Young & Restless. Mike will be dearly missed by his family and friends.Survivors include his loving daughter, Tiffanie Adkins; sister, Goldie Donatto and husband Aaron and Irita Long; grandchildren, Jaiden Adkins and Kinley Collins.