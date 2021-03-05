Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pablo A. Ybarra
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Pablo A Ybarra

January 15, 1930 - February 28,2021

Pablo A. Ybarra 91, passed away peacefully in his home February 28, 2021. He was born January 15, 1930 in Dunlay, Texas to Juan Ybarra and Gregoria Arousa. During his teenage years he met the love of his life, Maria Felicitas Ybarra. For many years they lived in Louisiana before moving to Bryan, Texas where he has lived for 60 years.

He worked for the International Shoe Factory in Bryan for 25 years, he later worked for the City of Bryan in the Parks and Recreation Department for 15 years, and then retired, and later left retirement to become a delivery driver for Tom Light Chevrolet for a few more years.

Pablo was a musician from a early age playing the accordion along with many other instruments. In his younger years as a musician, he played with The Kitty Wells Band country music and other popular bands. He even managed and promoted a local young group of guys "Jr and the Gay Lites". His last recorded song was "Just add Tequila" with local Texas county artist, Granger Smith. Pablo had his own Conjunto Tejano Band "El Conjunto Estrella" for many years. His love for music has always been in his heart, he was quite the local entertainer, so much so that many labeled him a local pioneer. He was also a local L.U.L.A.C Men's Council Member for years and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tomas Ybarra and Jose Ybarra; two sisters, Maria Ybarra and Trina Ybarra; a son-in-law, Fidel Deleon; two sons, Amos G. Ybarra and Ricardo "Rick" A. Ybarra; and grandson, Richard A. Ybarra, Jr.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 72 years, Maria F. Ybarra; his son, Paul "Yogi" Ybarra, Jr. and wife Rosie; his daughter, Margaret Deleon, Rebecca Bosquez; his daughter, Viola Garay and husband Carmen; his daughter, Mary Mendez and husband Andy; daughter, Evelyn Benavides; and sons, Larry Ybarra, and John David Ybarra and wife Gricelda; he has 31 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 11 great–great-grandchildren.

The Ybarra Family would like to express a special thanks to Larry G. Ybarra and Lauren Ybarra Parks for their dedicated time as caregivers.

Funeral Services are 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
4
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
5
Service
11:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
LOVED this man! I´m up here at Ford dealership and just heard about Mr. Ybarra´s passing. This is such sad news! We lived next door to the Ybarras when I was a little girl. He and Mrs. Ybarra were the nicest people and some of the sweetest people I´ve ever known. Larry, Evelyn and family, I am so sorry for your loss. God bless each of ya´ll and give you peace at this difficult time.
Debbie Sisco Smith
March 12, 2021
My condolences to you Maria and your family remembering him at the Farías dances always telling my husband dale shine
Luis and Dora Hernandez
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Ybarra Family on your loss of Mr. Paul, My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Just know you have a Angel watching over you.
Mark Moncivais
March 5, 2021
Margarita and Family, Our heart is with great sadness . May God fill you with peace.
Allen & Pearline Gradnigo
March 5, 2021
Condolences to the Ybarra family on the loss of their beloved Pablo Ybarra.May rest in eternal peace.May the perpetual light shine on him forever and ever Amen
Linda Chavez Ramirez
March 5, 2021
I'm so so sorry to hear of the news of Mr.Paul he was a good friend of my dad's and of mine , condolences to the whole Ybarra family and to his dear wife. Prayers for all
Phillip Flores
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results