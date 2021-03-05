Pablo A YbarraJanuary 15, 1930 - February 28,2021Pablo A. Ybarra 91, passed away peacefully in his home February 28, 2021. He was born January 15, 1930 in Dunlay, Texas to Juan Ybarra and Gregoria Arousa. During his teenage years he met the love of his life, Maria Felicitas Ybarra. For many years they lived in Louisiana before moving to Bryan, Texas where he has lived for 60 years.He worked for the International Shoe Factory in Bryan for 25 years, he later worked for the City of Bryan in the Parks and Recreation Department for 15 years, and then retired, and later left retirement to become a delivery driver for Tom Light Chevrolet for a few more years.Pablo was a musician from a early age playing the accordion along with many other instruments. In his younger years as a musician, he played with The Kitty Wells Band country music and other popular bands. He even managed and promoted a local young group of guys "Jr and the Gay Lites". His last recorded song was "Just add Tequila" with local Texas county artist, Granger Smith. Pablo had his own Conjunto Tejano Band "El Conjunto Estrella" for many years. His love for music has always been in his heart, he was quite the local entertainer, so much so that many labeled him a local pioneer. He was also a local L.U.L.A.C Men's Council Member for years and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for years.He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tomas Ybarra and Jose Ybarra; two sisters, Maria Ybarra and Trina Ybarra; a son-in-law, Fidel Deleon; two sons, Amos G. Ybarra and Ricardo "Rick" A. Ybarra; and grandson, Richard A. Ybarra, Jr.Survivors include his beloved wife of 72 years, Maria F. Ybarra; his son, Paul "Yogi" Ybarra, Jr. and wife Rosie; his daughter, Margaret Deleon, Rebecca Bosquez; his daughter, Viola Garay and husband Carmen; his daughter, Mary Mendez and husband Andy; daughter, Evelyn Benavides; and sons, Larry Ybarra, and John David Ybarra and wife Gricelda; he has 31 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 11 great–great-grandchildren.The Ybarra Family would like to express a special thanks to Larry G. Ybarra and Lauren Ybarra Parks for their dedicated time as caregivers.Funeral Services are 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.