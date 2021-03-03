Pablo A Ybarra, 91, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm March 4, with 6pm Rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel. Services will be at 11:30 am March 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.
LOVED this man! I´m up here at Ford dealership and just heard about Mr. Ybarra´s passing. This is such sad news! We lived next door to the Ybarras when I was a little girl. He and Mrs. Ybarra were the nicest people and some of the sweetest people I´ve ever known. Larry, Evelyn and family, I am so sorry for your loss. God bless each of ya´ll and give you peace at this difficult time.
Debbie Sisco Smith
March 12, 2021
My condolences to you Maria and your family remembering him at the Farías dances always telling my husband dale shine
Luis and Dora Hernandez
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Ybarra Family on your loss of Mr. Paul, My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Just know you have a Angel watching over you.
Mark Moncivais
March 5, 2021
Margarita and Family,
Our heart is with great sadness .
May God fill you with peace.
Allen & Pearline Gradnigo
March 5, 2021
Condolences to the Ybarra family on the loss of their beloved Pablo Ybarra.May rest in eternal peace.May the perpetual light shine on him forever and ever Amen
Linda Chavez Ramirez
March 5, 2021
I'm so so sorry to hear of the news of Mr.Paul he was a good friend of my dad's and of mine , condolences to the whole Ybarra family and to his dear wife. Prayers for all