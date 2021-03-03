Pablo A Ybarra



Pablo A Ybarra, 91, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm March 4, with 6pm Rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel. Services will be at 11:30 am March 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.