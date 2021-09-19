Pamela Jean Zgabay Naibert
June 15, 1954 - September 10, 2021
The family of Pamela Naibert of Bryan, Texas is saddened to announce her passing on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the age of 67 years.
Visitation is 5:00 pm with 6:30 pm rosary Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the funeral center. Funeral Mass is 11 am, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Face mask or facial covering are requested to attend either service as a precautionary measure for safety. Services are provided by Callaway-Jones Funeral Center.
Pamela was born and lived all her life in Bryan to be near her grandparents and parents. She was a member and a elementary student of St. Joseph Catholic Church and school. She graduated high school at Bryan High in 1972. On September 29, 1973, she met the love of her life and married George Joseph Naibert of Bryan. In 1991, Pamela worked for the Bryan ISD Food Services. In 2003, she left the school to continue to take care of her family. She was a wife, mother, sister and friend. She loved to travel, sing, caring for her animals and attending mass. She always reminisced about her childhood with her two daughters who left the nest and moved right next door to be near her. But, most of all she loved her husband and two daughters.
Pamela is preceded in death by her father, Frank Fred Zgabay and mother Alma Lillian Schulz Zgabay.
Survivors include her husband, George Joseph Naibert; and daughters, Melissa Annette and Susan Marie Naibert; brothers, Harold Zgabay and wife Penny, and Tommy Zgabay; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.