Patricia Marie Bizzell
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Patricia Marie Bizzell

April 26, 1944 - March 18, 2021

Patricia Marie Bizzell, 76, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. A Memorial Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Calvary Fellowsip Church in Bryan, call ahead for seating availability.

A wonderful wife, mother and sister, Pat's family meant the world to her and it was reflected in everything she did. Her memory will be forever cherished by her family and friends.

Her parents Lewis & Emily Marie Tuck; and brothers, David, Morris & Richard Tuck, all preceded Patricia in death.

Survivors include her loving husband, Frank Bizzell; her sons, Drew Bizzell, Allan White and wife, Shelia; beloved daughters, Tracy Turner and husband, Matt, Kristy Garza and husband, Jesse; and step daughter, Debbie Hyde and husband, Mike; and her sister, Velma Faulk.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Calvary Fellowsip Church
Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers to you and your family for strength. Your mom knows she was loved. She also loved all of you too.
Marina Waddell
March 27, 2021
Aunt Pat was such a sweet and loving woman. We will miss her sweet little personality and her laugh. I know she is happy to see Grandma, Grandpa and all her brothers. God bless her and her family.
Sherrell Evans
March 25, 2021
My prayers are with all of you.Your mom was a delightful person.We dance and play with her babies.I was her caregiver from time to time.I will miss her.She always talk about where was her mama now she can be with her again.To you Mr Frank stay strong
Gwen Wells
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Wishing all in the Bizzell family my condolences. I know that Patricia will be missed
Jim
March 25, 2021
Im sorry for your loss. I cared for her for a year and I´m going to miss her wonderful smile and laugh. She was a joy. Fly high my sweet angel until we meet again. From one Pat to another you will be missed. My condolences Mr. Frank and family.
Patricia Handsaker
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers for your family at this difficult time. I know that my Mom is so happy to see her in heaven, best friends forever.
Diana Cover
March 25, 2021
