Patricia Marie BizzellApril 26, 1944 - March 18, 2021Patricia Marie Bizzell, 76, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. A Memorial Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Calvary Fellowsip Church in Bryan, call ahead for seating availability.A wonderful wife, mother and sister, Pat's family meant the world to her and it was reflected in everything she did. Her memory will be forever cherished by her family and friends.Her parents Lewis & Emily Marie Tuck; and brothers, David, Morris & Richard Tuck, all preceded Patricia in death.Survivors include her loving husband, Frank Bizzell; her sons, Drew Bizzell, Allan White and wife, Shelia; beloved daughters, Tracy Turner and husband, Matt, Kristy Garza and husband, Jesse; and step daughter, Debbie Hyde and husband, Mike; and her sister, Velma Faulk.