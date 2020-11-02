Menu
Patricia McFarlin
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Patricia McFarlin

12/21/1942 - 10/30/2020

Patricia McFarlin, 77, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, November 5th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at Restever Memorial Park.

Please visit Pat's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories, and to view a full life story.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 2, 2020.
