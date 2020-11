Patricia McFarlin12/21/1942 - 10/30/2020Patricia McFarlin, 77, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, November 5th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at Restever Memorial Park.Please visit Pat's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories, and to view a full life story.