Patsy W. Foley



Patsy W. Foley, 77, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Friendship Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 17, 2021.