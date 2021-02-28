Paul Fridrich, 71, of College Station, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, March 1st, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 2nd, at the funeral home.
Paul was a special friend to me for a short time. But nevertheless, he brought joy to my life when I needed a friend. I will miss our conversations, his friendship, and his enthusiasm! Blessings and peace to his family. May God be with you.
Kathy Rector-Heggie
March 5, 2021
Paul had an infectious good nature and would make a room laugh if he just read the phone book out loud. An incredibly talented drummer, and a good guy, a friend of almost 50 years, who will be missed and fondly remembered.
Geoff
March 2, 2021
I hope it brings you some comfort in knowing that Paul's life will be celebrated with joy, laughter and gratitude by his many, many friends. Rest in the Lord's peace P.T. Thank you for your service and all the fun times.
Tina
Friend
March 2, 2021
Thank you for your brave service to our country !
March 2, 2021
I am going to miss my "oldest" friend. We've been through a lot since grade school at St. Patrick's. May you rest in the Peace of Christ.