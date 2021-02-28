Paul Fridrich



Paul Fridrich, 71, of College Station, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, March 1st, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 2nd, at the funeral home.



