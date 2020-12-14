Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Richard Macias
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Paul Richard Macias

Paul Richard Macias, 43, of College Station, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Paul was such a kind sweet soul. I´m sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for his family. He will be missed.
Lisa, RN
December 15, 2020
Paul, You are greatly missed. No words can explain how much Becky and you mean to My better half Casey and I. We love the both of you more than you´ll ever. This doesn´t seem real that you earned your Heavenly Wings, but we know that you are in Heaven. Probably already putting smiles on everyone´s faces. Or making them laugh with a slide remark or joke. You always were either laughing or had a big smile on your face. And making other people happy at the same time. Oh, much you loved the Houston Texans too. We loved our time with Becky´ and you. You could tell that you loved her more than words could explain. We miss you already. Remember this is not goodbye we know we'll meet again. We love you.
Casey Mitchell & Lisa Kean
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results