Paul, You are greatly missed. No words can explain how much Becky and you mean to My better half Casey and I. We love the both of you more than you´ll ever. This doesn´t seem real that you earned your Heavenly Wings, but we know that you are in Heaven. Probably already putting smiles on everyone´s faces. Or making them laugh with a slide remark or joke. You always were either laughing or had a big smile on your face. And making other people happy at the same time. Oh, much you loved the Houston Texans too. We loved our time with Becky´ and you. You could tell that you loved her more than words could explain. We miss you already. Remember this is not goodbye we know we'll meet again. We love you.

Casey Mitchell & Lisa Kean December 14, 2020