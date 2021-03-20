Pauline Marino
November 29, 1938 - March 11, 2021
Pauline Marino, 82 was called to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021
Pauline practiced her faith daily and was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Family time was special to her and she enjoyed family gatherings. She was a homemaker and loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. Her favorite entertainment was playing bingo and dining out with family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank "Bully" Marino and her parents Joe and Mary Abbate.
She is survived by her sister Camella Landrum, her daughter and son-in law Marilyn and Silver Garza; her two sons and daughter-in-laws, Charles and Glenda Marino, Michael and Alice Marino; her grandchildren: Joey Marino and finacee Amy Loke, Megan Garza, Lauren Marino, Jonathan Marino, and Emily Marino; and her great grandson Nicolas Marino
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2:30pm to 5:00pm with recitation of holy rosary at 4:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Memorials can be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or to a charity of choice
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.