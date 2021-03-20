Menu
Pauline Marino
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Pauline Marino

November 29, 1938 - March 11, 2021

Pauline Marino, 82 was called to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021

Pauline practiced her faith daily and was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Family time was special to her and she enjoyed family gatherings. She was a homemaker and loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. Her favorite entertainment was playing bingo and dining out with family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank "Bully" Marino and her parents Joe and Mary Abbate.

She is survived by her sister Camella Landrum, her daughter and son-in law Marilyn and Silver Garza; her two sons and daughter-in-laws, Charles and Glenda Marino, Michael and Alice Marino; her grandchildren: Joey Marino and finacee Amy Loke, Megan Garza, Lauren Marino, Jonathan Marino, and Emily Marino; and her great grandson Nicolas Marino

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2:30pm to 5:00pm with recitation of holy rosary at 4:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Memorials can be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or to a charity of choice.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
21
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Love Thoughts Prayers to all Sweet Aunt Pauline´s immediate & extended Families I was a bridesmaid in their Beautiful Hugh WEDDING Our Lord´s Comforting Loving Presence to all
Betty Jean cash Robinson
March 13, 2021
Sending my Condolences to the Family . Hold on to GOD,S Unchanging Hands !!!
Cynthia Fagan
March 12, 2021
