Peggy Evelyn Pike GordonOctober 25, 1926 - November 22, 2020Peg Gordon passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, after battling COVID-19. Peggy Evelyn Pike was born to Virginia E. and Burnis W. Pike in Houston, Texas on October 25, 1926, and graduated from Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in Houston. Peggy met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Paxson Gordon, while living with her sister in Boston in 1944. They were united in marriage on September 3, 1946, in Houston. Their union was blessed with five children. During their 66-year marriage, they lived for many years in Houston, where Bob was hospital administrator at Hermann Hospital.Bob and Peg moved to San Angelo in 1966 where Bob worked as hospital administrator of the Clinic Hospital (later Angelo Community Hospital) until 1977 when he opened his own certified public accountant practice. Peg worked in Bob's accounting office for nearly 20 years. Following Bob's death in 2012, in 2014 Peg moved to College Station, to live with her daughter, Kearby Gordon Etheredge.Peg was an accomplished weaver and seamstress, and passionately pursued the family's genealogical history. The shelves of her home office are filled with volumes of her genealogy research, as well as her own beautiful woven art.She was a member of the Johnson Street Church of Christ in San Angelo and attended the A&M Church of Christ in College Station. Peg was an active member of the "Come and Take It Chapter" of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Bryan, Texas. She never met a person with whom she could not strike up a conversation – often determining there was someone they both knew in common.In addition to her parents and husband, Peg was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Nash and brothers, Beuhring Pike and John Pike.Her five children and their families survive: 1) Dr. Drexel R. Gordon & Julie Levasseur (Norway, Maine) and children: Silas and Rosemary. 2) Kearby L. Gordon Etheredge (College Station, Texas) and children & a stepdaughter: Rachel Etheredge; Sam & Erica Etheredge and a stepson & sons: Cort Strickland, Mason and Wesley; Nathan Etheredge & Danielle DuFour; Chama & Tony Yarbrough. 3) Sharla J. Gordon & Tommy Hagler (Terrell, Texas) and daughter & stepchildren: Kacy Hagler & Chris Rogers; Amy & Toby Flowers and children: Mason and Mallory; Dale Hagler. 4) Dr. B. Kevin Gordon & Dr. Marsha Raebel (Centennial, Colorado) and children: Joshua & Vicki Gordon and son Grayson; Aaron Gordon and Alyssa Gordon. 5) Kyle D. Gordon (Austin, Texas) and daughter: Jessica Gordon & Ben Reynolds and sons: Eliot and Geo.A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, 4989 FM Highway 1223, San Angelo, Texas, 76905.In lieu of flowers, the family of Peg Gordon requests that memorials be given to the San Angelo Genealogical & Historical Society, PO Box 3453, San Angelo, Texas 76902, or to the Rust Street Ministries, 803 Rust Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903 (325-486-1004).