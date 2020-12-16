To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Connie, Jim, and Carrie so sorry for your loss. Your Mom and grandmother was a bright light in many lives.
I did so enjoyed having coffee with Golden Girls what fun they had. I know your heart is heavy with grief but I can only imagine the reunion she having in Heaven.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and family.
Love,
Kay and Johnny Rizzo
Kay Rizzo
January 7, 2021
I knew Ms Peggy for a very long time & she was the nicest lady . I think of her often & am very sad of her passing.
Irmie Goode
December 26, 2020
Connie - just read of your mom´s "graduation" into the presence of our Lord. Know it is sad to lose her but keep focused on the sweet memories and that we will all be together some day.
Ed Slovacek
December 20, 2020
Connie, I´m so saddened to learn of your loss. She was always a pleasure to visit with and wore a beautiful smile. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sandy Arrington
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Peggy. Lots of great memories. Praying for the family.
Billy and Betty Ruth Hodge
December 17, 2020
Connie I am so sorry about your mom. My prayers are with you. I miss you so much. Love, Patricia
Patricia Hellet
December 17, 2020
Dear Connie, I just heard the news and I wanted to let you know that you and the family are in my thoughts. I saw Aunt Peggy about a year ago and she was just as full of life as ever. I have so many memories of her babysitting Craig and me when our parents (Elaine and Wayland) needed help. She was a great woman and will be missed by all who knew her.