Dear Connie, I just heard the news and I wanted to let you know that you and the family are in my thoughts. I saw Aunt Peggy about a year ago and she was just as full of life as ever. I have so many memories of her babysitting Craig and me when our parents (Elaine and Wayland) needed help. She was a great woman and will be missed by all who knew her.

Laurie Watson Armstrong December 16, 2020