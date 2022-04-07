Peggy Jane Thornton
April 17, 1934 - April 2, 2022
Peggy Jane Thornton, 87, peacefully passed from this life and entered her heavenly home on April 2, 2022, at Clarewood House Retirement Community in Houston, Texas. Peggy was born on the family farm in Floydada, Texas on April 17, 1934. She was the 5th of 7 children of Dewey Jackson Parkey and Gladys (Patrick) Parkey. She graduated from Floydada High School in 1951 and West Texas State University in 1955.
Peggy taught school for decades which first brought her to Odem, Texas, where she met the love of her life, Jack Thornton, Jr. They were united in marriage on August 25, 1956. To this union were born 3 sons and 1 daughter. They spent 60 happy years together until Jack's death in 2017.
Peggy taught school, raised her 4 children, and assisted Jack with the family grocery business in Odem, Texas. Peggy put faith and family above all else and set a fine Christian example as the matriarch of the family. Peggy and Jack retired to College Station, Texas, in 1998, where they enjoyed Jack's and all four of their children's affiliation with Texas A&M University. Travel, sports, university events, and their beloved grandchildren filled their retirement years with joy, satisfaction, and love.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Thornton Jr.; brothers and sisters, Dewey, Patsy, Bernie, John and Gladys.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Billy and Sharon Thornton, of Apopka, Florida, Joe and Monica Thornton, of San Antonio, Texas, John and Diane Thornton, of Houston, Texas, daughter and son-in-law Amy and Taylor Greene, of The Woodlands, Texas; Grandchildren Shauna, Kyle, Travis, Lindsey, Allison, Natalie, Melanie, Angela, Charlotte, Jackson and Ross; Great-grandchildren Jacob, Johnathan, Jackson, Parker, Kemper and Kaleb; and brother, Glen Parkey, of Amarillo, Texas.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Jonathon Poe will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Klein Funeral Home located at 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, Texas. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at College Station Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kyle Thornton, Travis Thornton, Jackson Greene, Ross Greene, Trevor Mattson, and Taylor Greene.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Still Creek Ranch, 6055 Hearne Road, Bryan, Texas 77808, stillcreekranch.org
OR Grace House, Inc., PO Box 781283, San Antonio, Texas 78278, gracehousesa.org
in Peggy's name.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 7, 2022.