Pete M. Narro



Pete M. Narro, 65, of Bryan, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Visitation will be 5 pm with 6 pm Rosary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the funeral home. Funeral Mass pending - Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.