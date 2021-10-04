Menu
Pete M. Narro
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Pete M. Narro

January 18, 1956 - October 1, 2021

Pete Narro, 65, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 5pm with the rosary at 6 pm, Tuesday, October 5 at the funeral home. Funeral Service will begin at 10am, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station

Express condolences at CallawayJones.co

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Oct
5
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate Pete's life.
connie & Chico Rodriguez
October 6, 2021
