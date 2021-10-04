Pete M. NarroJanuary 18, 1956 - October 1, 2021Pete Narro, 65, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 5pm with the rosary at 6 pm, Tuesday, October 5 at the funeral home. Funeral Service will begin at 10am, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College StationExpress condolences at CallawayJones.co