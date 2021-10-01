Menu
Pete Saculla
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Pete Saculla

November 16, 1929 - September 26, 2021

Pete Saculla of Bryan, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the age of 93 years. Visitation begins at 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home Bryan, Texas, with The Rosary promptly beginning at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christina Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by Interment at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Bryan, Texas.

Pete was a lifelong resident of Bryan. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and again during the Korean War.

Pete is proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Carrie Saculla, as well as his brothers Frank and Anthony, sisters Mary, Sarah, Kathy and Joanne.

Pete is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Stuart Saculla, his four children, Pam, Perry, Mary Beth and Eddie, 12 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, sister Jackie and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make donations or memorial gifts to Hospice Brazos Valley, so they can continue to provide wisdom, knowledge and care when it is needed the most.

The family of Pete Saculla wishes to Thank the Devoted Members of the Hospice Brazos Valley Family for their Dedicated Attention to Pete's care.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always enjoyed visiting with Pete. Smiling face and positive attitude. Rest In Peace
Jim kirby
October 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Ann and the family on the loss of Pete!
Greta Messarra Woodward
September 29, 2021
