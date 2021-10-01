Pete Saculla
November 16, 1929 - September 26, 2021
Pete Saculla of Bryan, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the age of 93 years. Visitation begins at 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home Bryan, Texas, with The Rosary promptly beginning at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christina Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by Interment at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Bryan, Texas.
Pete was a lifelong resident of Bryan. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and again during the Korean War.
Pete is proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Carrie Saculla, as well as his brothers Frank and Anthony, sisters Mary, Sarah, Kathy and Joanne.
Pete is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Stuart Saculla, his four children, Pam, Perry, Mary Beth and Eddie, 12 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, sister Jackie and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make donations or memorial gifts to Hospice Brazos Valley, so they can continue to provide wisdom, knowledge and care when it is needed the most.
The family of Pete Saculla wishes to Thank the Devoted Members of the Hospice Brazos Valley Family for their Dedicated Attention to Pete's care.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 1, 2021.